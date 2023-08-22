National Hurricane Center tracking 5 systems in the tropics: Will they impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three named storms and two systems in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Harold

Tropical Storm Harold is headed for the south Texas coast. It is expected to bring the area heavy rainfall through early Wednesday and could produce areas of flash and urban flooding.

Location: About 155 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas

Maximum sustained winds: 45 mph

Minimum central pressure: 1004 mb

Tropical Storm Franklin

Franklin is expected to bring heavy rain across portions of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the middle of the week. The rainfall could produce areas of flash and urban flooding as well as river rises and mudslides, according to the NHC.

Forecasters said Franklin is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti starting on Tuesday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday, traverse the island and move off of the northern coast on Thursday," the NHC said.

Location: About 255 miles south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Maximum sustained winds: 50 mph

Minimum central pressure: 1002 mb

Tropical Depression Gert

Gert is barely a tropical cyclone, according to the NHC, and it could dissipate or become a post tropical at any time.

Location: About 290 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands

Maximum sustained winds: 30 mph

Minimum central pressure: 1008 mb

Two tropical systems

There are two disturbances in the Atlantic being monitored. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, a system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic," the NHC said.

It has a 60% chance of forming over the next seven days.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Emily located over the central tropical Atlantic could redevelop late this week or this weekend when the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic.

Formation chances are low – 20% – over the next seven days.

Will the tropical systems impact Florida?

Despite the abundance of tropical activity, the FOX 35 Storm Team said no system is expected to threaten Central Florida.