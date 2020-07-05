Tropical Storm Edouard forms in north Atlantic, moves further away from Florida

article

(UPDATE) Tropical Storm Edouard formed in the far north Atlantic late Sunday night, becoming the fifth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

FOX 35 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said the storm is moving northeastward and picking up speed, moving farther away from Florida.

Tropical Storm Edouard formed in the Atlantic on the Fourth of July.

Gargaro said that Florida is not at risk of impact since it is moving further into the Atlantic, away from the United States.

In the Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure will bring high rain chances to Central Florida over the next few days, Gargaro said.

It could potentially form into something once it makes its way into the Atlantic.

Central Florida started to see the rain on Sunday afternoon, as storms pushed east.

