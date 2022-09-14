Tropical Depression Seven: Here is its projected path

Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning and is likely to become Tropical Storm Fiona, the sixth named storm of the season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said the system is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday and will bring heavy rainfall and possible wind impacts to that area.

What's Tropical Depression Seven's projected path?

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching the models of the system. It could move near or over portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola this weekend and early next week. Those areas will likely see heavy rainfall and some wind impacts.

Some gradual strengthening is likely over the next day or so, and the tropical depression is forecast to become a tropical storm Wednesday night or Thursday. Once its maximum sustained winds reach 40 mph, the system will earn the name Fiona, FOX Weather reported.

Will Tropical Depression Seven impact Florida?

For now, there are no immediate impacts expected in Florida other than rough surf along the Atlantic coast and possibly more tropical moisture.

Most models have the storm getting ripped apart by the Caribbean islands and then turning north out into the Atlantic.

Nothing is certain yet, but the FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to be keep a close eye on it.