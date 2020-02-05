Tornado watch in effect for Brevard, Osceola counties

article

A tornado watch remains in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 3:00 a.m. A tornado warning was issued for Osceola County near Holopaw, but was canceled about 10 minutes later.

There was also a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 2:00 a.m. for Brevard, Orange, Volusia, and Osceola counties.

The FOX 35 Weather Team is keeping an eye on the developing weather. The strong front could bring damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain and perhaps some small hail could also visit the region.

Storms should be well South of Orlando by 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

Residents and visitors across Central Florida should have a reliable way of receiving weather alerts, especially due to the fact that storms will be moving across during the time most are sleeping.

