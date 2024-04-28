Florida woman stabs man, threatens Wawa employees with knife she grabbed from deli: Police

A 37-year-old Seminole woman walked into a Wawa, armed herself with a large knife and stabbed a man in the hand on Friday night, according to Pinellas Park police.

Officials say Christina Marie Crane was seemingly under the influence of an unknown substance and experiencing "excited delirium" when she entered the convenience store located at 3101 Gandy Blvd around 10 p.m.

According to police, Crane took a large fixed blade knife from the deli and stabbed a man in his left hand. Investigators say he was left with a minor abrasion and bled significantly.

According to authorities, Crane also went inside an extremely small office with a female employee, raised the knife above her head, as if to stab the woman and said, "I will kill you."

Crane also swung the knife within striking distance of another female employee while inside a small interior office, according to law enforcement.

Officials say Crane threw down and smashed a large amount of property inside the business, mainly computer monitors and other miscellaneous items. According to the arrest report, there was more than $1,000 in damages.

Police say Crane was charged with:

Attempted felony murder

Criminal mischief

Aggravated assaulted

Aggravated battery (deadly weapon)

