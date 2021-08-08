Timeline: Storms to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to Central Florida

Temperatures are heating up this Sunday.

Afternoon highs across the interior will be in the low-90s and upper-80s along the coast. It will also be very humid, with heat index readings in the triple digits.

"This is a friendly reminder to pack plenty of water if you are spending any time outside this afternoon and don't forget sunscreen," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.

WEATHER ALERT: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

The west coast sea breeze will dominate again this afternoon. Storms will move from west to east across the peninsula. You can expect the collision of the sea breezes to be directly over the Orlando metro, including Sanford and Kissimmee around 7 p.m.

The main weather threats will be heavy downpours, gusty winds up to 50 mph, and frequent lightning. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Stay weather aware and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team when it matters most.