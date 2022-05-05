Thursday forecast: Blazing hot temperatures ahead

article

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 96 degrees

Tonight’s forecast low: 72 degrees

Main weather concerns:

No storm concerns today. It's the heat that will make weather headlines today with record highs looking quite possible. Inland areas will go into the mid-90s and coastal locations will inch closer to 90 degrees during the afternoon heating cycle.

High heat combined with the Atlantic seabreeze could produce a very isolated shower or storm around sundown, chances are quite low at 20% or less. Most areas are just real hot and dry.

There's a possibility for record-high heat Thursday in these Central Florida cities.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Super hot and mainly dry at the parks today. Visitors are reminded that with the high heat, take breaks in the A/C, stay well hydrated and apply a good quality sunscreen to protect your skin. An isolated storm or quick shower is possible near sundown – again chances are super low.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a mainly hot and dry day at Central Florida theme parks Thursday.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Today is a great day to head to the beach. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with loads of sunshine. Surf is 1-2 feet in an East-Southeast swell. As always – don't forget your sunscreen!

LOOKING AHEAD: Super hot temperatures today and Friday. Cooling just a bit for the weekend with rain chances rising Saturday AM and holding into the PM as a front courses through the area.

Advertisement

Rain chances Saturday stand near 50% in scattered showers and storms. A few showers are possible early Sunday with clearing through midday. Could trend breezy with a few ocean-blown showers early next week with low pressure meandering East of the Peninsula during that time.