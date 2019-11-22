Thanksgiving Day weather looks delicious!

article

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and that Holiday forecast is on the minds of many! So, unless you're a competitive eater and plan on stuffing your face to the point of being uncomfortable, that vast majority of folks enjoying the Holiday should be quite comfortable. While next week will start off a bit chilly in the wake of a cool front, temps will gradually warm closer to the 80 degree mark by next Wednesday, the 27th. A second front will be on approach to Florida Wednesday afternoon, a few showers will be possible locally. This particular front will likely fall apart in the Florida Panhandle, disappearing like those yummy Thanksgiving deserts. In the wake of the cool front, high pressure will work into the Gulf of Mexico, calling the shots weather wise on Thanksgiving day. Expect wake up temps for the holiday near 62 in the AM, mild upper 70s for the afternoon with some real pleasant temps inbetween. Enjoy!