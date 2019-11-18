Thanksgiving Day Forecast

article

Great news! The weather pattern will be shifing a bit next week and will produce a fantastic round of weather for Thanksgiving Day and for Black Friday. On Tuesday of next week, we will find high pressure building to the east of Florida, which will produce a few coastal showers along our east coast, but will also allow for our winds to begin to veer more from the southeast.

This type of pattern is normal for November and for most of our "dry" season. With higher pressures and cooling ocean waters, we end up with a much more stable atmosphere, which leads to more sunshine and less rain.

By Thanksgiving Day our winds will have veered more from the south direction, which will bump up our temperatures even more. The normal high temperature for Thankgiving Day is 75-77, and right now it looks like we will be just slightly above that norm. The mild and dry weather will continue through Black Friday and even into the weekend. If you have family coming down from the chilly north, be sure they bring down their shorts and some sunscreen. GR