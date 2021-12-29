Temperatures to reach near record highs as 2021 comes to a close

The warm weather in Central Florida continues as high pressure remains parked over the Western Atlantic Ocean.

Winds out of the south will help afternoon high temperatures reach near-record values. Expect low-to-mid 80s across the viewing area.

Skies will be dry and bright, with sunshine through Saturday. Expect increasing clouds, wind, and rain as a cold front pushes over the state on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 60s by Monday, Jan. 3.

