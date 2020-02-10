Temperatures soar this week; near-record heat forecasted in Central Florida

article

Temperatures will soar this week, with near-record heat forecast for many Central Florida neighborhoods.

On Monday, afternoon highs will top off in the low 80s, with upper 70s along the coast.

Winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour will help increase the heat and humidity.

Expect near-record heat by Tuesday, with solid mid-80s in many spots.

The normal or "average" high in Orlando for the 11th day of February is 73 degrees. The record is 88 degrees, set back in 1921.

Expect temperatures near 86 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

A weak cold front slides over the state on Friday, increasing the chance for showers to 50%.

Temperatures will be closer to normal, topping off in the low 70s Friday and Saturday.

High pressure will build in for the weekend, so expect rain-free conditions and lots of sunshine.

