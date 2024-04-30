4 Florida teens killed after stolen SUV crashes into cement pole during chase, troopers say

Four people – who were teenagers according to multiple news outlets – are dead following a chase that ended with a stolen SUV crashing into a cement pole, troopers said.

The deadly incident happened on the morning of April 20 in the Waldo area of Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the Bradford County Sheriff's Office requested their help as they pursued a stolen Honda CRV from Alachua County. The Honda had four male occupants, officials said. A trooper joined the chase and noticed that some of them appeared to be wearing ski masks.

The Honda CRV exited on U.S. 301 and began traveling westbound on State Road 24 (SR-24) in Waldo, and that's when the trooper made contact with the Honda, causing it to slow down.

FHP then performed a PIT manuever on the Honda to stop the threat created by the fleeing vehicle, troopers said, and the Honda rolled over and crashed into a cement pole.

One of the occupants was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The three others were taken to an area hospital and were later pronounced dead, FHP said.

"Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this incident," FHP said in a statement. "This criminal investigation is ongoing in cooperation with the Office of the State Attorney – 15th Circuit, Bradford County Sheriff’s, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol."

