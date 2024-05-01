SUV with service dog inside stolen from Orlando hotel, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

An SUV with a service dog inside was stolen from a hotel near SeaWorld Orlando on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

At around 1:30 p.m. a 2009 gray Kia Sorento was stolen from the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando on Westwood Boulevard – and the owner's service dog named Thor was inside, deputies said.

A service dog was reported missing after the car he was in was stolen from a hotel near SeaWorld Orlando on May 1, 2024. (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Chihuahua mix named Twinkie dognapped from Daytona Beach home: police

The car's license plate is LEXH94 and has rear damage and peeling paint on the hood.

A service dog was reported missing after the car he was in was stolen from a hotel near SeaWorld Orlando on May 1, 2024. (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

"Our detectives are doing everything possible to locate the car and bring Thor back safe," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-752-2697.