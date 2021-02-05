Super Bowl weekend brings warmer temperatures with higher rain chances

Happy Friday and welcome to Super Bowl weekend!

Skies will be changing a bit across Central Florida on Friday as moisture increases. The latest satellite scans reveal a couple of cold fronts drawing closer to the area later today.

Clouds will increase a bit and rain chances spark up this afternoon. Coverage from Orlando North looks quite low, near 20%. That will change a bit over far North Central areas and into the range of 40% after 2 p.m.



After a chilly morning, highs on this Friday will soar into the 70s as breezy Southwest winds usher in warmer air.

The highest readings will be around Orlando Metro on down into the Space Coast. The rise in temps should feel great in contrast to our recent chilly weather.

Tonight, expect clouds and a few showers around, coverage at around 20% or so. Lows will fall into the cool 50s but, still much, much warmer compared to what it's been. Overall, a quiet overnight with not much going on, so enjoy!

Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature the highest rain chances.

Coverage could go as high as 70%. Right now, only showers are expected with the potential for a little rumble of thunder. Rain should ease through the morning hours on Sunday, diminishing some during this time. The weekend temp spreads will feature highs in the 70s and lows mainly in the 50s and 60s.

