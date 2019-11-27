Sunny, warm, dry Thanksgiving in Central Florida

Temperatures will climb to 80 degrees on Thursday, and the heat will be sticking around through the weekend.

The normal temperature in Orlando is 76 degrees.

Winds will be out of the North behind a weak cool front sliding over the state.

Expect low clouds to slowly filter out from North to South, making way for sunshine and warm temperatures.

Afternoon high temperautres will climb to the mid-and-upper 70s along the coast, with low 80s inland.

Winds will veer more north-northeasterly along the immediate coast.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees under clear skies.

We'll keep rain chances out of the forecast until Sunday night, when a strong cold front pushes over the state.

Expect about a 30% chance of showers as the boundary drops over the region late Sunday.

A colder than normal airmass will push in behind the front, which means afternoon high temperatures in the 60s on Monday -- and wake-up temperatures could drop to the 30s and 40s!