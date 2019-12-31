Storms Friday Night

Our next cold front will sweep through during the overnight hours on Friday. It's still a bit early but some models are now hinting at the potential for some damaging winds with a few of the stronger storms after midnight.

The euro model is now indicating some possible rotation within some of the storms. This rotation will be slight, but could be enough to cause a storm or two to produce a brief tornado. The highest risk for rotating storms will once again be across north Florida and through Georgia.

The good news with this next front is that it should clear our east coast by noon on Saturday. That would bring to an end any rainfall. We have a few more days to adjust the risk of severe weather based on the upcoming forecast models.