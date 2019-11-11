SpaceX to launch a fleet of mini-satellites on Monday

SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Monday morning.

With 60 Starlink satellites on board, it's the heaviest payload to date, according to SpaceX, as well as the first time a fairing or nose cone has been reused. It will also be the first time SpaceX reuses a rocket booster for the 4th time.

The satellites are part of SpaceX's effort to provide high-speed internet service across the globe.

An 11-minute launch window opens at 9:51 a.m.

SpaceX is targeting 9:56 a.m, but a backup launch opportunity is available at 9:34 a.m on Tuesday, November 12.

Weather is 80% favorable for launch, with a light wind out of the Northwest, temperatures in the upper 60s under scattered clouds.

