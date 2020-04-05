Scattered showers bring rain into Central Florida, but sunshine and dry air will return

Sunday begins with not so much sun in the sky.

The first half of Sunday is expected to be more active than recent days in Central Florida, as rain will move over the region.

The rain will cover as far north at Marion County and Gainesville, moving through as south as Seminole, Orange, and Lake County.

The rain will not be heavy, as only scattered showers are expected. This will simmer down into the afternoon, with some sunshine forecasted to peak through.

MORE NEWS: 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to have 'above-normal' tropical activity, report says

Some of Monday will look similar, with skies clearing up on Tuesday. High pressure on the eastern coast of Florida will bring warmth and dry air back through the workweek. Rain is expected to return by next weekend.

Advertisement

Temperatures during the workweek will be hot, as temperatures move into the 90s.

Download the FOX 35 News for app for live radar as rain moves through Central Florida and daily forecast reports.