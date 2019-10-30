Record Breaking October Heat

The month of October will go into the record books at the #1 hottest October EVER for Orlando! So far there have been 19 days where the high temperature exceeded 90 degrees with two days of record breaking heat. The overnight lows have also added to the sultriness due to the persistant southeast wind flow from the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean. We will wrap up this October with an average high temperature of 90 degrees in Orlando which is 7 degrees above normal.

On Halloween day I am expecting the temperature to exceed 90 degrees for most inland locations with temps near 90 along the coast. That will make for a very warm and muggy evening for all the little goblins and monsters running around. Might be best to bring along a small cooler with ice packets so you can keep the candy stash from melting before you get home.

Unfortunately, this type of heat will be fueling heavy rain and the threat for severe storms to the north of Florida on Halloween afternoon and evening. Due to the cold air aloft and the hot air down below, there will be a threat for damaging winds and large for the North Carolina, South Carolina, north Georgia and as far north as West Virginia.

If you have family/friends up that way you may want to make sure they are aware of that real threat. Finally we have some cooler and drier air that will arrive by Sunday morning giving us high temps in the mid to upper 70's and overnight lows in the low to mid 60's. Enjoy! GR