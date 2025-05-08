Sanford pastor arrested in Virginia on child sex crime charges

The Brief A Sanford pastor was arrested in Virginia on charges of sexually abusing two underage girls at his church, police said. Yersson David Solarte Basto, 33, is accused of inappropriate touching and assault while serving at Ipul Pentecostal Church and will be extradited to Florida.



A Sanford pastor has been arrested in Virginia on charges of sexually abusing two underage girls at a local church, police announced Thursday.

What we know:

Yersson David Solarte Basto, 33, was taken into custody on May 7 by the Prince William County Police Department in Virgina and is awaiting extradition to Seminole County. Sanford police say Solarte is facing charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

Yersson David Solarte Basto | CREDIT: Sanford Police Department

According to investigators, the allegations stem from a report received on April 10 regarding inappropriate contact between Solarte and two juvenile victims. Detectives determined the abuse occurred at Ipul Pentecostal Church on South Orlando Drive in Sanford, where Solarte served as pastor. Police say both victims were members of the church.

Following the initial allegations, Solarte was removed from his pastoral role, authorities said.

What they're saying:

"People like this are a special class of criminal, who use their position of trust to prey on innocent victims," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. "Solarte is now behind bars where he belongs."

What's next:

Police expressed concern that additional victims may exist and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Solarte will be booked at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility upon his return to Florida. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or online at www.crimeline.org.

