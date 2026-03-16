Photos & videos: Severe thunderstorms slam Orlando, Central Florida

The Brief On Monday, March 16, 2026, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Central and Northeast Florida after recording damaging 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail. In Seminole County, current conditions at 3:10 p.m. show light thunderstorm rain with a temperature of 80°F and southwest winds at 15 mph. Residents in the warned areas, which also include Southern Clay and Northern Putnam counties, are advised to prepare for potential damage to roofs and siding as the storm front continues to move east at 55 mph.



Parts of Florida are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

On March 16, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning throughout Central Florida until 3:45 p.m.

At 2:47 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located near Kingsley to Rochelle, moving east at 55 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said. By 1:15 p.m., rain poured down in several parts of Seminole County, while strong winds blew in Orange County.

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Southeastern Bradford County, Southeastern Alachua County, St. Johns County, Northern Putnam County and Southern Clay County. The NWS reported 60 mile per hour winds, saying to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The NWS also reported penny-sized hail.

Lake Mary: Light rain with thunder

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Storm and rain in Lake Mary on March 16, 2026.

Port Canaveral: Rainy

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A stormy view from Port Canaveral on March 16, 2026.

Orlando: Light rain with thunder

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Strong winds and rain from Grills Lakeside in Orlando on March 16, 2026.

Starke: Thunderstorm/wind

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A weather view from Bradford County Sheriff's Office on March 16, 2026.

Sanford: Light rain with thunder

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FOX 35's Thunder Truck shows severe weather in Sanford on March 16, 2026.

Tornado watch until 8 p.m.

Several Florida counties are under tornado watch in Florida on March 16. The tornado watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

These counties include:

Alachua

Citrus

Flagler

Marion

Putnam

Union

Baker

Clay

Hernando

Nassau

St. Johns

Bradford

Duval

Levy

Pasco

Sumter