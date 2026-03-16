Photos & videos: Severe thunderstorms slam Orlando, Central Florida
CENTRAL FLORIDA - Parts of Florida are under a severe thunderstorm warning.
On March 16, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning throughout Central Florida until 3:45 p.m.
At 2:47 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located near Kingsley to Rochelle, moving east at 55 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said. By 1:15 p.m., rain poured down in several parts of Seminole County, while strong winds blew in Orange County.
The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Southeastern Bradford County, Southeastern Alachua County, St. Johns County, Northern Putnam County and Southern Clay County. The NWS reported 60 mile per hour winds, saying to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
The NWS also reported penny-sized hail.
Lake Mary: Light rain with thunder
Storm and rain in Lake Mary on March 16, 2026.
Port Canaveral: Rainy
A stormy view from Port Canaveral on March 16, 2026.
Orlando: Light rain with thunder
Strong winds and rain from Grills Lakeside in Orlando on March 16, 2026.
Starke: Thunderstorm/wind
A weather view from Bradford County Sheriff's Office on March 16, 2026.
Sanford: Light rain with thunder
FOX 35's Thunder Truck shows severe weather in Sanford on March 16, 2026.
Tornado watch until 8 p.m.
Several Florida counties are under tornado watch in Florida on March 16. The tornado watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m.
These counties include:
- Alachua
- Citrus
- Flagler
- Marion
- Putnam
- Union
- Baker
- Clay
- Hernando
- Nassau
- St. Johns
- Bradford
- Duval
- Levy
- Pasco
- Sumter
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the FOX 35 Storm Team.