Orlando weather: Week-long rain, storms ahead as cold front stalls over Central Florida

The week ahead

Monday is a transition day in Central Florida as we shift from a beautiful, dry weekend to a stormy, rainy week ahead.

Much of the region will see isolated showers and storms on Monday afternoon, becoming numerous by midweek in a pattern that lasts into the weekend. A cold front producing severe storms this morning across the Panhandle will move into Central Florida by Wednesday and stall, providing a focus for the rain and storms.

Temperatures will respond, cooling from highs in the unusually warm mid/upper 90s, to the near or just below-normal low-90s.

You'll also notice humidity levels going way up – it'll be sticky!

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Ernesto is moving out, and no tropical activity is expected in the week ahead. That is expected to change as we head into September – the peak of the hurricane season – when several named storms may threaten in the Atlantic simultaneously.

Keep in mind at the beaches, rip current risk remains high due to distant swells continuing to move toward our region. If you're going to the beach, be sure to swim within view of a lifeguard, or try not to enter the water unless you're an experienced surfer.

In the skies

Tonight is the Full Blue Super Moon!

It's called "blue" when it's the third of the four full moons in one season, when typically there are only three full moons per season. The moon won't look "blue," though, but it will be bigger than other full moons in a year thanks to its position closest to the Earth in its annual orbital plane, making it look up to 15% brighter and 8% larger than usual.

Don't miss tonight's supermoon blue moon: What to know about this rare event you won't see again until 2037

It's called a "super" moon because the moon is closest to its orbit, known as the perigee.

The next Super Blue Moon is Jan 31, 2037 – a dozen years from now.