Orlando weather: Warm afternoon to conclude the weekend ahead of cold front

TODAY'S FORECAST

What to expect: High pressure builds in behind a weak cold front today, making for a beautiful end to the weekend. Plenty of sunshine is on tap as the wind takes over from the NNW. That ushers in a drier and cooler airmass into Central Florida.

Highs this afternoon will be a little cooler near the coast, topping out near 70. Temps near the metro look to top out in the lower to middle 70s.

TONIGHT'S FORECAST

What to expect: Overnight the chill behind this cold front sets in. Temperatures took a solid dip late tonight, falling back into the 40s and 50s. The lighter wind and starry sky will aid in that temperature tumble so be sure to grab a jacket early Monday AM.

LOOKING AHEAD

What's next: Aloft, a weak disturbance moves our way on Monday. That weak wave upstairs in the atmosphere along with onshore flow developing may make for a spotty sprinkle or two. The higher chances will be near the coast.

The wind continues to come off the ocean on Tuesday and that again could make for isolated showers. Chances are low, only around 20%. As the breeze continues to turn back around from the south, temperatures will be on the rise.

Highs soar back into the lower and middle 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. The warmth streams in ahead of our next cold front, which is slated to arrive on Wednesday.

As this boundary swings through, we'll likely see a broken line of downpours and storms. Severe weather isn't looking like a threat right now but it's something we'll be monitoring. Behind the front, temps tumble back into the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday along with abundant sunshine. Conditions stay pleasant but start to warm back up close to 80° next weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35

Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar

Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images