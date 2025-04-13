Orlando weather: Sunshine, pleasant conditions to conclude the weekend

The Brief Clear conditions are on tap tonight with lows being cooler than normal. Readings drop into the lower to middle 50s across the metro but our NW locales fall back into the 40s. High pressure at the surface continues to slide east, and with that, the wind shifts to the south. Highs surge back into the middle and upper 80s on Monday afternoon along with lots of sunshine.



SUNDAY FORECAST: Sunshine and pleasant conditions dominate as we end the weekend. High pressure at the surface continues to shift east, bringing our wind back around from the north and eventually northeast.

That'll keep things seasonable with highs topping out in the upper 70s to near 80°. The breeze will also lighten up with high pressure essentially overhead.

Clear conditions are on tap tonight with lows being cooler than normal. Readings drop into the lower to middle 50s across the metro but our NW locales fall back into the 40s. You may want a jacket early Monday.

MONDAY FORECAST: High pressure at the surface continues to slide east, and with that, the wind shifts to the south. That will make for a solid boost in our temps. Highs surge back into the middle and upper 80s on Monday afternoon along with lots of sunshine.

Monday night will be a little muggier and not as cool. Lows dip back into the lower 60s, which is near average for mid-April.

LOOKING AHEAD: The upper-level ridge of high pressure is in control as we progress into our second day of the workweek.

We are expecting a little more cloud cover though, as our next cold front swings our way.

The warmth streams in ahead of this boundary, thanks to the wind from the SSW. That'll help temps climb back into the middle and upper 80s. A sprinkle or two is possible on Tuesday night as this cold front moves through. That'll cool our highs down for Wednesday, falling back to around 80°. Overnight lows look to slip into the lower to middle 50s.

Sunshine and low humidity hold through late week as high pressure takes over once again. The seasonably cool temps don't last either, as afternoon readings spike back close to 90° by the start of next weekend.

