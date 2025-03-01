Orlando weather: Sunshine and mid 70's kickoff the weekend forecast

TODAY'S FORECAST: We'll see a gorgeous start to the weekend across Central Florida. Despite the clouds this morning, sunshine will be on the increase as clouds thin out. Highs will be seasonable, reaching the mid 70s this afternoon.



Orlando - High: 78°

Daytona - High: 75°

Melbourne - High: 77°

TOMORROW'S FORECAST:

A cold front will move in overnight, which will usher in more cool and dry air into the region. With the amount of dry air in place, we look to stay rain-free as the front pushes through. Much of Sunday will be slightly cooler as a result.

Highs will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday, reaching the upper 60s near the coast and mid-70s inland. Plan for clear and mostly sunny skies as well.



Orlando - High: 74°

Daytona - High: 66°

Melbourne - High: 71°

LOOKING AHEAD:

The first half of this week will be dominated by high pressure, keeping us dry and mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm up in a big way ahead of our next big weather maker.

Plan for highs Tuesday to reach the upper 70s and highs Wednesday in the middle 80s. The warm stretch will come to an end by Thursday thanks to our next big weather-maker. A potent cold front arrives Wednesday, ushering in scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.





Monday - Mostly sunny. High: 74°

Tuesday - Increasing clouds and warm. High: 79°

Wednesday - Warm and windy. 50% chance of scattered showers/storms. High: 84°

Thursday - Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 72°

