Orlando weather: Sun, clouds and rain on the horizon for Central Florida

Today's high: 94 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect a typical July day in Central Florida on Wednesday.

Highs hit near 94 degrees away from the coast and closer to 90 degrees along the beaches.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds and rain chances spark up mainly during the afternoon to evening hours, with coverage near 50% in scattered showers and storms.

Rain fades close to sundown with a partly cloudy sky through the night and lows down into the mid-upper 70s.

BEACHES:

Our Central Florida beaches will be a good option on Wednesday.

Highs on the sand hit near 90 degrees and skies are mixed with sun and clouds through midday.

Rain chances peg out near 50% and mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms will feature lightning – something to consider.

Rip current risk trend low-moderate. Surf is flat, but a new pulse of distant swell arrives this weekend, bumping surf back into the knee-to-waist-high range. Expect light offshore winds early, and a sea breeze will fire up for the PM hours.

THEME PARKS:

Hot and humid at the parks on Wednesday. Highs are near 94 degrees with the heat index around 105 degrees. Storms pepper into the area near the attractions after 2 p.m.

Heavy pockets of rain and lightning will be the norm.

OUTLOOK:

Temperatures will continue rising again by late week and into the weekend.

We've declared both Saturday and Sunday FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS to address some dangerous levels of heat. Actual highs will hit in the 96-97 degree range. Humidity on top of the hot temps will bring the heat index into the 110 degree range.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

It'll be good policy to limit outdoor activities during this time as heat illness could pose a big risk to your health.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The NHC is monitoring invest system 94-L in the distant Atlantic. It is given a 50% of development over the next 7 days, it could become a tropical depression during that time. This will not be a threat to the U.S.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more on the tropics!