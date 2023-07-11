Tracking Invest 94L: System brewing in the Atlantic could become depression this week, NHC says

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that has a chance of developing over the next week.

The trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda, the NHC said in its latest update Tuesday. It's producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over there, and could develop further over the next few days.

There's a 30% chance the storm forms in the next two days and a 50% chance it does in the next week.

A subtropical or tropical depression could form as early as Thursday as the storm continues to move east.

The system, called Invest 94L, should turn toward the north, where it will make its way into cooler waters – which limits additional development.

This storm will not be a threat to the U.S., the FOX 35 Storm Team said at this time.