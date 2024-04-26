Orlando Weather: Pleasant weekend temperatures on the way with high rip current risks

TODAY

We're off to a pleasant start to our Friday morning in Central Florida! Temperatures are in the 60s as you're stepping outside, so you can leave the jackets and sweatshirts at home.

Temperatures will be right on par with our normal highs for late April, with highs in the mid 80s for inland areas of Central Florida. Meanwhile, high temperatures near the coast and at the beaches will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We remain dry as well under a mostly sunny sky.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend forecast features pleasant temperatures with a few more clouds overhead.

Afternoon highs for inland areas will only reach the low 80s thanks to an easterly wind keeping temperatures a bit below average. The same set-up can be expected on the beaches, with afternoon highs closer to the upper 70s.

The easterly wind will be breezy, with peak wind gusts up to 20-30 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

For Monday of next week, temperatures will be right on part with our normal high this time of year, topping out in the mid 80s.

Looking ahead toward mid to late parts of next week, we're still seeing signals of a big warm-up with highs in the 90s possible. So far, the 90s look to arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. With high pressure dominating the forecast, we look to stay rain-free.