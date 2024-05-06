2 hurt after boat strikes Florida's Lake Harris Bridge, FWC says

Two men were injured when the boat they were traveling on collided with a Lake County bridge Monday morning, authorities said.

At 8:30 a.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials were alerted about a boating accident at the State Road 19 bridge on Lake Harris.

Officials said the 19-foot aluminum boat struck the bridge while passing from Little Lake Harris to Lake Harris.

The operator of the vessel was flown to a local hospital for his injuries. Additional details regarding his condition were not immediately released.

The boat passenger sustained minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene.