2 hurt after boat strikes Florida's Lake Harris Bridge, FWC says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were injured when the boat they were traveling on collided with a Lake County bridge Monday morning, authorities said.
At 8:30 a.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials were alerted about a boating accident at the State Road 19 bridge on Lake Harris.
Officials said the 19-foot aluminum boat struck the bridge while passing from Little Lake Harris to Lake Harris.
The operator of the vessel was flown to a local hospital for his injuries. Additional details regarding his condition were not immediately released.
The boat passenger sustained minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene.