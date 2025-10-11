Orlando weather: High surf advisories in effect for Volusia, Flagler

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT:

The rain is over! phew! The last of the sprinkles are tapering off this evening. Drier and more "fall-like air" will surge into the region as an area of low pressure moves up the coast. This will become a major Nor' Easter bringing LOTS of rain and coastal flooding to the Mid-Atlantic and New England. Closer to home we slowly start to lose the clouds through the overnight. Lows will drop into the mid-upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with more sunshine and a nice cool breeze making things feel like Fall in Florida! This is the start of a MUCH needed dry period allowing the areas that saw flooding a break from the rain. Highs will liker in the low and mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sun to wrap up the weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The much-needed dry out continues all next week. High pressure takes hold and for the start of the work week as the cooler air comes in from the north, it will be chilly out Monday morning. High pressure further builds giving us a cool and refreshing start of the workweek with temperatures rising mid and late week. As we tap into more of an onshore flow Friday, we'll also see the potential for a few showers. Chances are still looking low at the moment. Another cold front looks to move our way early next weekend as well and this looks to bring the chance for showers and storms. Eventually another punch of dry air and in turn lower humidity looks to take over behind it.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Jerry has downgraded and the remnants have been swept into a trough so Jerry is no longer a concern. Another wave in the Eastern Atlantic now has a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days. Right now, it is a large area of disorganized storms but has the chance of organizing as it makes its way westward.