Orlando weather: FOX 35 Weather Impact Day

TODAY: Today is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day.



Two rounds of showers and storms will be possible today, with the potency of the second round being largely dependent on how the first one plays out. Scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder will continue to encompass the region through noon today. Severe weather is not expected with this round, only steady rain, a bit of wind, and a few rumbles of thunder.

Between noon and 1pm, a small lull in shower activity is expected. If any clearing/sunshine is able to come out during this break, that would mean better chances of strong storms this afternoon. With that being said, the atmosphere will be pretty worked over from this first wave of rain and storms. Storm fuel (instability) will be a key ingredient to the formation of this afternoon's storms. Bottom line, if the sun comes out, that would mean higher amounts of storm fuel. If the rain and/or clouds stick around a bit longer, that will keep a lid on our severe weather potential.

The best time to stay weather aware will be between 1pm - 7pm this afternoon. Once the sun goes down, so will our storm chances.

The areas that should be weather aware will be mainly for our northeastern-most counties. This includes Flagler, Volusia, Marion, and northern Lake County.

The main impacts will be heavy rain and strong winds. However, with any strong storms that are able to form, the risk of a few tornadoes and hail can't be ruled out.

Monday - Tuesday: Monday's forecast will feature lingering scattered showers and rain, along with a noticeable drop in temperatures. Afternoon highs will only reach the low and mid 60s for both Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday's forecast will be drier and sunnier, but also more windy. Wind gusts on Tuesday could be as high as 35-40 mph.



End-of-Week: A much quieter and calmer pattern settles in through the end of the week. This will shape up to be a really nice stretch, with highs back into the low and mid 70s with plenty of sunshine and dry-time along the way.