Orlando Weather Forecast: Sunny skies with storms possible Sunday afternoon

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Tonight’s forecast low: 74 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 90 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Showers and lightning storms will increase through the late afternoon/early evening with the sea breeze. Most of the shower activity will stay to the west of I-95 and the east of I-4. Fortunately, these storms will not be severe. The primary threat will be cloud-to-ground lightning and downpours. These showers will clear out by 10 pm.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Another stormy afternoon at the parks. Temperatures will tap out at 90 degrees. A typical summer day right here in Central Florida. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water throughout the day, especially while standing in the long park lines. From 2-8 pm shower chances increase to 60%. The earlier you head out the better it will be!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

On Saturday, Volusia County beach safety rescued 130 people out of the ocean. The rip current risk will be moderate on Monday. Make sure to swim close to the lifeguard if heading out to the beaches. There is a slight chance of rain tomorrow in the afternoon. For the best beach day, try to get there early.



LOOKING AHEAD: A typical summertime pattern for the rest of the week, featuring afternoon showers and storms each day. The rainfall will keep temperatures in the upper 80s near the coast and the lower 90s inland. Make sure you are staying weather aware! Download the FOX 35 Storm Team app to take the radar on the go!

Tracking the Tropics: There are two areas of concern. The first is a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic, which has a 70% chance for further development over the next 5 days.

The National Hurricane Center says this could become a tropical depression by early to the middle of the week. The second is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico that will slowly drift westward over the next few days. This area has a 20% chance for further development.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking the tropics and bringing you any new developments throughout the hurricane season, which ends on Nov. 30.