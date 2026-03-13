Homeowners push for new law to oust CDD board members amid spending controversy

The Brief Residents of Concorde Estates are questioning how nearly $1 million was spent in just 20 days. Senate Bill 1180, currently on the Governor’s desk, would create the first-ever process to recall Community Development District (CDD) board members. The Board Chairman maintains the spending was for legitimate infrastructure and bond obligations, citing clean independent audits.



Residents in the Concorde Estates neighborhood say they want answers after discovering that nearly $900,000 of their community district’s budget was spent within about three weeks late last year.

In the quiet streets of Concorde Estates, homeowners Aidee Velez and Debbie Zertuche say they are at a breaking point with their community.

The backstory:

The neighborhood, managed by a Community Development District (CDD), has become the center of a million-dollar mystery that residents claim is costing them their homes.

"I’ve seen a huge increase in the mortgage," said Zertuche. "I was at $1,400—I'm at $1,900 now."

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The financial strain began to peak after residents started digging through district records. They discovered that in December 2024, nearly $900,000—roughly half of the district's annual budget—was spent in a single 20-day window. With grass reportedly reaching five feet tall in common areas and parks falling into disrepair, neighbors are demanding to know exactly where that money went.

Board’s perspective

The Concorde Estates CDD sees things differently. In a statement to FOX 35, Board Chairman Victor Cruz explained that the expenditures were tied to the "normal operation" of the district. Cruz noted that a significant portion of the funds went toward maintaining the neighborhood and addressing old bond obligations from properties that had previously gone into foreclosure.

Cruz further emphasized that independent financial audits have not identified any findings of fraud or material misappropriation of funds.

New path to accountability

This back-and-forth comes as a new bill sitting on the governor's desk, Senate Bill 1180, promises to change the power dynamic between homeowners and CDD boards. Currently, Florida law offers no mechanism for residents to remove CDD supervisors before their terms end. SB 1180 would mirror the recall process used for city and county officials, allowing homeowners to oust members for malfeasance, misfeasance, or neglect of duty.

"We are so excited. It's absolutely amazing," said Velez. "We are so happy, so thankful that the bill passed."

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However, Cruz warns the new recall law could cause significant problems. He argues it could create "governance instability" and uncertainty, as CDD boards are responsible for complex, long-term financial management, including infrastructure bonds and community maintenance.

What's next:

The future of the Concorde Estates board now rests with Governor Ron DeSantis. If the bill is signed, it is slated to go into effect on July 1, 2026.