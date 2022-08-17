Orlando weather forecast: Storm chances on the rise Wednesday across Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees



MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Afternoon highs will soar to the mid-90s across the interior and along the Atlantic coast. Storm coverage is on the rise across central Florida this afternoon/ evening. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds (50+ mph) will be the main weather threats. Storms will develop by early afternoon and will begin to dissipate in the late evening hours.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Another muggy day with storms through the afternoon hours. Rain could be very heavy at times so watch that radar! When thunder roars, go indoors. Highs will climb to the mid-90s so make sure you stay hydrated.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

There is a moderate risk for rip currents and waves of 2 feet. Lightning and heavy rain will be the main weather hazards this afternoon/ evening with any thunderstorms. Highest coverage will be between 5-7 p.m.

LOOKING AHEAD: A front to our north will bring an increase in shower and thunderstorms to 60% coverage through the end of the work week. Temperatures will also be on the rise to the mid-90s, so stay hydrated for any outdoor plans that you have. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the live radar on your cell phone.

TROPICS: There is a tropical wave is located near northern Nicaragua is forecast to move over Central America over the next few days and then emerge into the Bay of Campeche. There is a low chance for further development this weekend. The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching conditions closely. A friendly reminder, the peak of hurricane season is on September 10th, so stay alert and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.