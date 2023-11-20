Orlando weather: Foggy morning across Central Florida makes way for light rain chances, warm afternoon

Today's high: 79 degrees | Tonight's low: 66 degrees

TODAY:

Good Monday to you! It's a busy travel week ahead as Thanksgiving approaches and the FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking all of the weather you'll likely encounter. The week starts off on a foggy note with any dense fog clearing by the mid-morning hours.

Expect a mixed sky on this Monday afternoon; any rain chances will be found in light coverage around coastal Brevard County. Chances there are around 20%.

Highs today hold tight near the 80 degree mark. Tonight, lows down in the mid-upper 60s in most cases.

BEACHES:

The beaches look decent today with a mixed sky and any rain chances quite low-most locations look to remain on the drier side.

Surf is in the 2-4' range as a consistent NE swell rolls into the local surf zones. Breezes trend Easterly all day remaining fairly light. Surf temps are near 69 degrees in Flagler and Volusia Counties, closer to the mid-upper 70s in Brevard, especially South of Cape Canaveral.

THEME PARKS:

Nice day at the attractions! Plenty of sunshine and pleasant warmth for the pm are both expected. Highs park side hit near 79 or so for the afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

Thanksgiving week will feature mixed conditions. We start the week off on a warmer note with low 80s a common theme. Skies during this time will remain dry. Rain chances come up a bit on Wednesday as a weak front moves through the area.

As of right now, rain chances look low-20%. That front blows through and helps to bring temps down a bit by Thanksgiving Day. Highs are expected in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies on Thanksgiving Day, dry for now.

Rain chances come back on Friday as more energy courses through the area. Rain chances with this system come up a bit higher and near 30-40% according to the latest forecast modeling.

Next weekend brings drier weather and cooler temps. If you are traveling across the Southeastern States for the holiday, it appears some stronger storms could be in the cards. Keep this in mind if you've got a plane to catch or if the highways are in your future!

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the tropics as we close in on the final weeks of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

We're watching one area down in the far Southern Caribbean, developmental chances are super low if at all. Secondary spot is located over the distant Central Atlantic and has little chance of development as it ultimately moves east.