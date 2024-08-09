Orlando weather: Feels-like temps soar above 108° with thunderstorms expected

Our flow is from the southwest, off the Gulf of Mexico, ushering in high humidity and another heat advisory, for feels-like heat index levels between 108-110° between from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Central Florida region has a 50% chance for thunderstorms today. Any storms will feature brief torrential rains and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, plus possible wind gusts past 40 mph.

Weekend forecast

During this last weekend before much of Central Florida heads back to school, a pretty typical summer setup is on tap with temps in the mid-90s and afternoon storms.

Tracking the tropics

In the tropics, a new disturbance features a 50% chance to develop and is likely to become Ernesto by late next week.

Tropical depression or Tropical Storm Ernesto could form next week, forecasters say

It will track into our corner of the Atlantic, but based on our global models, is more likely to curve-away safely into the Atlantic than previous systems.

It'll be a close call, so stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team.