Tropical depression or Tropical Storm Ernesto could form next week, forecasters say

The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds of development for a tropical wave brewing in the Atlantic that could become the next named storm of the 2024 hurricane season.

The tropical wave is located over the tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. It's currently producing widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said in its Friday morning advisory.

As the tropical wave moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic, environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development. A tropical depression could form by early next week as the disturbance approaches the Lesser Antilles.

The disturbance could then approach the Greater Antilles by mid-next week.

The NHC has given this tropical wave a 50% chance of development. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said this disturbance is likely to become the next named storm, Ernesto, by late next week.

"It will track into our corner of the Atlantic, but based on our global models, is more likely to curve-away safely into the Atlantic than previous systems," Garner said. "It'll be a close call so stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team."

