Orlando weather: Dry start to week makes way for steamy, stormy second half

Monday will be seasonally warm with highs near 90°F, with a busy breeze off the Atlantic and an isolated storm possible west of Orlando.

If you're traveling toward Tampa, rain chances go up to 40% with a more likely chance for Gulf sea breeze-born storms.

Overall, this week, temperatures will warm up in a big way and our storm chances will go up too, representing some welcome rain. Any storms late this week will be isolated, but could be gusty and strong thanks to all this heat.

In the big picture, our pattern features a high-pressure system shifting into the western Atlantic which will produce onshore winds, keeping our region cooler than otherwise for the first few days of this workweek.

As the week continues, winds will decrease overall, but the high-pressure ridge will move from northern to southern Florida. This will turn our winds to the west, suppressing the Atlantic sea breeze closer to the coast, allowing our region to warm to near 98° by Thursday with a flow from the Gulf of Mexico.

We'll also have a higher likelihood for daily afternoon storms near the Interstate 95 region with this flow with the sea breeze collision moving to the eastern side of the peninsula.

With the lightning, new brush fires are possible.

As the rainy season develops and humidity increases, heat will become a concern, with heat indices reaching 100-105°F on Thursday and Friday, and 102-107°F on Saturday. These may result in heat advisories.