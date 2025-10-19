Orlando weather: Cold front brings showers, cooler start to the week

The Brief Storms will fizzle, leading to scattered showers along the I-4 corridor Sunday night, Highs on Sunday will max out through the mid and upper 80s with lows Sunday night in the low and mid 60s in Orlando.



Sunday will once again start off chilly, but warm up nicely once the sunshine kicks in. It will be more on the breezy side though, as a cold front approaches, bringing a few scattered showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Areas in Gainesville and Ocala will see some showers around lunch hour with heavier showers in the early afternoon. Storms will fizzle, leading to scattered showers along the I-4 corridor Sunday night.

Although this will bring severe weather to the Midwest, it will fizzle as it makes its way across the Panhandle. We may see a thunderstorm or two, but no severe weather is expected. It will bring us another shot of cooler air to start off the workweek.

Highs Sunday will max out through the mid and upper 80s with lows Sunday night in the low and mid 60s in Orlando. 50s are once again expected in Gainesville and Ocala.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Partly cloudy skies with some lingering sprinkles as the cold front pushed through. Temperatures will be dropping back into the mid 60s closer to downtown and into the upper 50s in Gainesville and Ocala.

There may be a few sprinkles leading into the Monday a.m. commute, so just be careful on the roads.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

High pressure takes back hold, giving us a pleasant start to the week ahead! There will be another cold front roll through midweek. It may bring a sprinkling shower, but overall this will bring our temperatures back down to the low 80s.

Tracking the tropics



We are now tracking Invest 98L.

A 60% chance of development is possible in the Southern Caribbean with a wave trucking westward across the Atlantic. This right now is a large area of disorganized storms with gradual development possible over the next few days.

Regardless of development, this will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Leeward Islands. Models are consistent with the increasing chance of development, but still all over the place when it comes to the track.

Water is very warm in the southern Caribbean and there is little windshear over that area as well, so going to be watching how that wave interacts with both factors will be something that we will have to watch carefully. Next name on the list is Melissa.