Orlando weather: Clouds linger across Central Florida with limited rain chances on Thursday

A fading cold front will help to keep clouds around for Thursday. The majority of Central Florida will stay on the dry side, and only a very small chance of a sprinkle or two exists for a few spots in the region.

The clouds will help keep temperatures a little cooler than what we felt yesterday, with afternoon highs today nearing the mid 70s.

We begin the month of March on a warmer note, but the clouds will be sticking around.

Plan for Friday's highs to make it into the upper 70s and low 80s. A stray shower or two can't be ruled out for tomorrow either, but we'll keep it at a 20% chance.

By this weekend, slightly better chances of rain will arrive. There won't be a washout by any stretch, but scattered showers will be possible at times for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain mild overall, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.