NWS confirms tornado moved through Orlando during Saturday storms, major damage left behind

Cleanup is underway after storms damaged power lines, toppled trees, and caused roofs to collapse across Central Florida.

On Saturday, much of the region was hit by severe weather. Tropical Storm Cristobal was moving toward the Gulf Coast, bringing heavy wind and rain to the state of Florida. Several tornadoes even touched down, causing widespread damage.

FOX 35 reporter Matt Trezza traveled through Orange County on Sunday morning to see the destruction. He spotted several roofs completely ripped off the top of homes, debris all over the ground, broken cinderblocks, and a lot of damaged vehicles.

Orange County Fire Rescue said that they started getting calls around 7 p.m. on Saturday night regarding the storms. They found at least eight homes with major damage and lots of downed trees and power lines.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a tornado did move through Orlando that night. Classified as a EF1, the tornado moves through the Ferncreek and Lake Magaret area at 100 to 105 miles per hour. It started as a waterspout on Lake Conway.

The storm forced several families from their home but Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed that there were no injuries.

Orange County is deploying teams to assess the damage across the county.

More storms are expected on Sunday afternoon, but they are not forecasted to be as severe as on Saturday. However, there is a risk for isolated thunderstorms and flooding.

Orange County Fire Rescue advises that you "pay attention to your cellphone when weather alerts go out. When messages go out, to take cover, take cover and take it seriously."

The Red Cross is reportedly trying to find shelter for the people that have been driven from their homes.

