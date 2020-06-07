More protests expected as 8 p.m. curfew is lifted in Downtown Orlando

More protests are expected in Downtown Orlando on Sunday as the 8 p.m. curfew is lifted.

Thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in Downtown Orlando, calling for justice in the wake of the death of George Floyd. They denounced racism and pushed for police reform.

Following Saturday's protest, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that he is lifting the 8 p.m. curfew for Downtown Orlando, starting Sunday. However, Orange County's 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will remain in effect, including in the City of Orlando.

Across the entire United States, peaceful protesters are marching, hoping to bring justice and policy change. Some cities on Saturday saw the largest numbers of protesters in the streets since the death of George Floyd.

As these protests went on, a second memorial service for Floyd was held in North Carolina. The first service was held in Minneapolis on Thursday -- the city where he died while in police custody.

Then in Washington D.C., House and Senate Democrats are working on reform. They are expected to present the Justice and Policing Act of 2020 on Monday.

