Severe weather brings damage to areas of Orlando

Saturday brought severe weather, tornado warnings and actual confirmed tornadoes to Central Florida.

One confirmed tornado reportedly touched down in the College Park area of Orlando.

FOX 35 reporter Lara Greenberg drove around the area and found down powerlines and trees, along with other debris blown about by the severe weather.

FOX 35 News spoke with Orange County Fire Rescue Division Chief Mike Wajda.

He said his firefighters started receiving calls about a possible tornado in the Conway area at around 7:30 p.m.

He said when they arrived in the area, officials found widespread damage, including as many as eight homes with extensive damage, including roof collapses and trees on homes.

Wajda said the damage was "sporadic," something he says he has seen with past tornadoes.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, he said.

Wajda had some important information for the next time severe weather strikes.

"Most important thing, have a weather radio. Pay attention to your cellphone when weather alerts go out. When messages go out, to take cover, take cover and take it seriously," he said.

He added, "Severe weather is one of those incidents where seconds are critical. And when the word goes out to take shelter, you don't have much time to react, so take shelter immediately."