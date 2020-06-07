Tropical Storm Cristobal expected to make landfall along Louisiana coast

Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday evening.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

On Saturday, the tropical storm brought heavy wind and rain to Central Florida. Several tornadoes even touched down, causing widespread damage.

Cristobal is currently moving north at 12 mph with about 50 mph winds. It is pushing towards the Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall on Sunday evening. It will then push up through the central part of the United States.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 weather app for severe weather alerts, live radar, daily forecast reports, and more.

Advertisement

As Cristobal moves closer to land, more showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in Central Florida. More intense storms tied to the tropical storm will hit the Florida Panhandle.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando to track the storms and receive forecast updates.