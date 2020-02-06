NOAA weather radio outage in Central Florida; how to use FOX 35 Weather App

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is alerting residents of Central Florida that its Daytona Beach weather radio transmitter KIH-26, operating on a frequency of 162.40 MHz, is not working due to a communication line problem.

The transmitter serves Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties, which are all counties that could experience severe weather late Thursday evening into Friday morning. If you live in one of these counties you should use the FOX 35 Weather App and stay tuned to FOX 35 News for National Weather Service-issued watches, warnings and statements.

With the potential for severe thunderstorms moving over Central Florida, it is important to select certain key features on your FOX 35 Weather App. FOX 35 Meteorologist Kristin Giannas has this video below to show how to access app settings for notification preference and weather alert types.

An NOAA map of the service outage area can be seen here.