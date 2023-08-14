NHC tracks 2 systems in Atlantic as peak hurricane season looms

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems in the Atlantic that have low chances of developing over the next week.

There's a tropical wave expected to move off the west coast of Africa on Wednesday or Thursday, the NHC said. Later this week, slow development is possible as it moves gradually toward the west-northwest or northwest across the eastern Atlantic.

This wave has a 30% chance of developing.

The other system is an area of low pressure that could develop by mid to late this week over the central tropical Atlantic. As the system moves toward the west-northwest through the week, some slow development is possible.

This system has a 20% chance of developing.

Photo: National Hurricane Center

As of Monday, these storms are not forecast to impact the U.S.

There is still a lot of dry air moving off the west coast of Africa. A friendly reminder, the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is just around the corner. Don't let your guard down and always remember to depend on and trust the FOX 35 Storm Team.