Orlando weather: Heat and rain expected across Central Florida Tuesday

Today's high: 97 degrees | Tonight's low: 79 degrees

Main weather concerns: Heat and humidity continue today across central Florida. Forecast highs today soar to the mid and upper-90s inland and low to mid-90s along the east coast.

Highs levels of humidity will allow for feels like temps to range from 107-112 degrees. There is a Heat Advisory in effect from 11am to 7pm. Limit time spent outdoors today and drink plenty of water.

Rain chances rise to 60% coverage today mainly after 2 pm. Any storm that forms could bring strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy rain at times. Remember, when thunder roars make sure to head indoors.

BEACHES: It will be a humid Tuesday at the beaches. Afternoon highs soar to the 90s this afternoon with heat index values soaring to the triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of water and find shade! Surf will be in the 2 foot range with a moderate rip current risk.

The UV Index soars to an extreme level, so reapply a good quality sunscreen today.

THEME PARKS: We have a scorcher of a day at the theme parks. Forecast highs soar to near 97 with heat index values are expected to peak as high as 112 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon, coverage at 60% mainly after 2pm. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty wind at times are possible.

OUTLOOK: Rising shower and storm chances will be on the rise beginning on Wednesday and continue into the end of the week.

As we monitor a rise in rain, this will lead to highs closer to normal in the lower 90s. Each and every afternoon has the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty wind at times. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app to track the radar right on your cell phone.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic. One tropical wave has a very low and slow, 10% chance for further development over the next 7 days.

The second tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa has a 30% chance for further development late week or into the weekend. As for now, neither of these systems would be impacting the U.S. at this time. A friendly reminder, the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season is just around the corner. Don't let your guard down and always remember to depend on and trust the FOX 35 Storm Team.