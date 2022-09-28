Watch: Naples fire station flooded during Hurricane Ian storm surge

The Naples Fire Department had to push a fire truck out of the station bay Wednesday during a storm surge because the truck may have reportedly caught on fire, according to the Fire Chief.

"It seemed like the truck was gonna catch on fire, it was smoking, and we didn't want the station to burn down," said the Naples Fire Chief.

Fire personnel worked to unload the truck which was reportedly in about 4-feet of water during Wednesday's storm surge.

Leaves, a cardboard box and other debris can be seen floating in the water.

Video is courtesy of the Naples Fire Department.

Firefighters can be seen unloading equipment from the fire truck as they fought against high wind gusts and heavy rain. The truck looks to be halfway deep in floodwaters.

After about a minute into the video, an entire street sign is nearly under the floodwaters.

Another car far into the distance looks to be three-quarters of the way underwater.

Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on the southwestern coast of Florida, near Cayo Costa, as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Earlier Wednesday, seven people had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard from Key West as Ian approached the coast of southwest Florida.