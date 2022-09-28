Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
13
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:22 PM EDT until WED 8:15 PM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Tornado Watch
from WED 4:31 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 11:18 AM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Watch: Naples fire station flooded during Hurricane Ian storm surge

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

The Naples Fire Department had to push a fire truck out of the station bay Wednesday during a storm surge because the truck may have reportedly caught on fire, according to the Fire Chief. 

"It seemed like the truck was gonna catch on fire, it was smoking, and we didn't want the station to burn down," said the Naples Fire Chief.

Fire personnel worked to unload the truck which was reportedly in about 4-feet of water during Wednesday's storm surge.

Leaves, a cardboard box and other debris can be seen floating in the water.

Video is courtesy of the Naples Fire Department.

Firefighters can be seen unloading equipment from the fire truck as they fought against high wind gusts and heavy rain. The truck looks to be halfway deep in floodwaters. 

After about a minute into the video, an entire street sign is nearly under the floodwaters.

Another car far into the distance looks to be three-quarters of the way underwater. 

Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on the southwestern coast of Florida, near Cayo Costa, as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Earlier Wednesday, seven people had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard from Key West as Ian approached the coast of southwest Florida.