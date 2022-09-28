7 rescued from Key West waters due to Hurricane Ian

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) in Key West were called to rescue several people from waters as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's west coast.

The video belows captures footage of one of the rescues on Wednesday morning.

The USCG said all 7 rescues were separate incidents.

"It's always safer to follow city, county evac recommendation," the USCG said.

On Wednesday, Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. neat Cayo Costa with sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is currently 20 miles west-northwest of Ft. Myers, and 20 miles west-southwest of Punta Gorda.

Forecasters said Hurricane Ian is expected to weaken after landfall, but could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast on Thursday, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.