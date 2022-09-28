Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
13
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:22 PM EDT until WED 8:15 PM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Tornado Watch
from WED 4:31 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 11:18 AM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

7 rescued from Key West waters due to Hurricane Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Hurricane Ian
FOX 35 Orlando

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) in Key West were called to rescue several people from waters as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's west coast. 

The video belows captures footage of one of the rescues on Wednesday morning. 

Photo Courtesy: U.S Coast Guard Key West

The U.S. coast guard rescued 7 people in separate incidents as Hurricane Ian prepared to make landfall in Florida

The USCG said all 7 rescues were separate incidents. 

"It's always safer to follow city, county evac recommendation," the USCG said. 

On Wednesday, Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. neat Cayo Costa with sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is currently 20 miles west-northwest of Ft. Myers, and 20 miles west-southwest of Punta Gorda.

Forecasters said Hurricane Ian is expected to weaken after landfall, but could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast on Thursday, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.