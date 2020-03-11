Looking back on 1993 'SuperStorm' that slammed Central Florida

Twenty-seven years ago, a low-pressure center was taking shape in the western Gulf of Mexico. A line of rain and storms was anticipated here in Central Florida as a cold front swept through. A perfect scenario of warmer than normal water temperatures, combined with very cold air charging south, created a SuperStorm.

The pressure difference created by the deepening storm system produced powerful winds and a dangerous storm surge across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. A derecho formed which carried powerful winds from south Alabama across Florida and down to Cuba.

In addition to the powerful winds, there were many F-0 to F-2 tornadoes across the state with one in Lake County and another in Marion county. The longest tornado damage path was produced by an F-2 tornado across Lake County that moved through Clermont and lifted as it moved over Lake Apopka.

As the cold air rushed in behind the storm system, we had accumulating snow in the Florida Panhandle with snow flurries as far south as Ocala and Mt. Dora.